Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $30.83

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

