ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.16. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

