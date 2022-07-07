Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 12,200 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of UNVR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

