Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 326.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Essent Group by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

