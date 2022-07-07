First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUSB stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First US Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

