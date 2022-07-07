FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.