First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

