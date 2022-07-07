Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Drops By 18.7%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 438,256 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSX stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

