FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FOXWW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

