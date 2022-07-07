First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

