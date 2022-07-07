Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Drops By 18.0%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 257,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

