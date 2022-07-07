Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

