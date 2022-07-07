Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Valero Energy stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

