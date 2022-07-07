Short Interest in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Rises By 18.6%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 395,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of UVV opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.37. Universal has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 89.91%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Universal by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal by 22.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.