Short Interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Drops By 18.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after buying an additional 221,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,704,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.