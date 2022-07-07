Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 1,939,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after buying an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

