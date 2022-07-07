STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

