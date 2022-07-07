Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.70

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 1374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 708,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

