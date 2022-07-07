KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.47

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
Featured Articles
