KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.47

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

