Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.54

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 1513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.