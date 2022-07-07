Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.65

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 15475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

