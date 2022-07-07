Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.35

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 24073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.