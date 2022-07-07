CVA Family Office LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $407.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.25 and a 200-day moving average of $544.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $374.99 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

