CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 512.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.