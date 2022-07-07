CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock worth $82,220,203. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

