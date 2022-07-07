CVA Family Office LLC Buys 130 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.