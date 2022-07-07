CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

