UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

