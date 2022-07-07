T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.82 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.