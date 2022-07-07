UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

