UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

