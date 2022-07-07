Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.77.

