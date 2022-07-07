UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 28,441 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 786.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,356,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.