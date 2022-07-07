UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

