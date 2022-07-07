UMB Bank N A MO Sells 759 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 323,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

