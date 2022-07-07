UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

