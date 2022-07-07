Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

