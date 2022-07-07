Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

