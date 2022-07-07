Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 40675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nikola by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

