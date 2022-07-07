Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.08

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEV shares. CIBC downgraded Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.