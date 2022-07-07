PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.07

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.96.
In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,397 shares of company stock worth $2,913,779. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.