PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.07

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,397 shares of company stock worth $2,913,779. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.