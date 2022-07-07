Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.06

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.77, with a volume of 1609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.74) to GBX 9,800 ($118.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.29) to £130 ($157.42) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,480.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 323.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

