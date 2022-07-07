European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.84

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 142.75.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

In other news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $17,356,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $11,476,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

