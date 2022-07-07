New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.15. New Gold shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 49,845 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $770.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.