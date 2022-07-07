Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.47

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,089,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,703,000 after purchasing an additional 496,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,070,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,926,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

