Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.92. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 83,936 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -5.95.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
