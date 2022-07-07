Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.92. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 83,936 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -5.95.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.