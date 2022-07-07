Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 2482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $360,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

