OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.05. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 44,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

