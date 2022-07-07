Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.74. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 16,392 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

