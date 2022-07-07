Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $24.04

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $27.48. Cowen shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 32,704 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COWN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $808.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cowen by 188.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 20.5% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

